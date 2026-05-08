TVK Chief Vijay Meets Tamil Nadu Governor For 3rd Time In 3 Days, Stakes Claim To Form Govt After Securing Majority | IANS

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay arrived at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai to stake claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu following his party’s victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections. He met Governor Rajendra Arlekar for the third time in three days after securing the required majority.

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Vijay’s party moved closer to securing a majority after receiving support from the Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), significantly bolstering TVK’s strength in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections with 108 seats, falling just short of the 118-seat majority mark. The outcome set off intense political negotiations and alliance-building, with the party reaching out to former DMK allies such as the CPI, CPI(M), and VCK to gather the support required to form the government.