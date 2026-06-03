TVK Allots Rajya Sabha Seat To Congress In Key Alliance Move Ahead Of June 18 Poll | X

In a significant political development, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday announced that it will allocate its quota for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Tamil Nadu to its alliance partner, the Indian National Congress.

The decision effectively clears the way for Congress to nominate its candidate for the Upper House seat and is being viewed as a major gesture aimed at strengthening alliance unity within the ruling coalition.

Congress To Field Candidate

The Rajya Sabha election for the Tamil Nadu seat is scheduled to be held on June 18, with counting and declaration of results set to take place on the same day.

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In an official communication, TVK confirmed that the seat would be allotted to Congress, a key constituent of the alliance led by the party in Tamil Nadu.

"In the Rajya Sabha election to be held from Tamil Nadu on the 18th of this month, a Rajya Sabha seat has been allocated to the Indian National Congress party, which is a member of the alliance led by Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu," the party said.

The move ensures Congress representation from Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha and reinforces cooperation between the two allies.

Alliance Management At The Forefront

Political observers view the allocation as part of TVK's broader strategy to maintain coalition stability and accommodate alliance partners.

The decision comes at a time when parliamentary representation remains crucial for opposition and regional parties alike. By offering the seat to Congress, TVK has signalled its intention to preserve alliance cohesion while strengthening ties with a key political partner.

The move is also expected to help both parties coordinate more effectively on future electoral and parliamentary strategies.

TVK's Rise In Tamil Nadu Politics

TVK made a strong political debut in Tamil Nadu by emerging as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections, marking a significant shift in the state's political landscape beyond the traditional DMK-AIADMK rivalry.

Although the party fell short of securing a majority on its own, Congress extended support with its five MLAs. Several smaller parties, including VCK, CPI(M), IUML and CPI, also backed the formation of the government.

The support enabled TVK to successfully form the government and secure 144 votes during the floor test in the Legislative Assembly.

Rajya Sabha Elections Across States

The announcement comes shortly after the Election Commission issued a notification for biennial Rajya Sabha elections to 24 seats across ten states.

According to the notification, four seats each will go to polls in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat; three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh; and two seats in Jharkhand. One seat each will also be contested in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya.

The Commission has additionally announced bypolls to one Rajya Sabha seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The last date for filing nominations is June 8.

Looking Ahead

The allocation of the Rajya Sabha seat to Congress is being seen as an important alliance-management exercise by TVK as it seeks to consolidate support among coalition partners.

With parliamentary equations becoming increasingly important and future electoral negotiations on the horizon, the decision reflects an effort by the ruling alliance to maintain unity while ensuring adequate representation for its key constituents.