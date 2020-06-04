Tushar Mehta likely to become next Attorney General of India

New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is tipped to take over as Modi Government's highest legal officer -- as the Attorney General of India. If that happens, he will succeed KK Venugopal (89) who retires on June 30 on completion of his 3-year term.

Even as the second in command, Mehta was fielded in sensitive cases instead of Venugopal, as he enjoys the trust of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In fact, he was picked up in every important matter, be it against P Chidambaram, the Rohingyas’ deportation and cases involving constitutional points of law.

Mehta is expected to appear for the government in other politically sensitive matters like abrogation of Article 370 and the controversial citizenship amendment Act cases which have been kept on the back burner by the Supreme Court since March in view of the coronavirus spread.