Tumakuru men arrested for sending threat letter to judge

Bengaluru

Two people were taken into custody for threatening to detonate a bomb aimed at a special judge hearing the drug case involving celebrities in Karnataka under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“Two persons have been detained for questioning. They will be brought to Bengaluru,” PTI reported quoting a top police officer.

The unidentified miscreant threatened to bomb a court and the city police commissioner’s office if those arrested in the drug-peddling and east Bengaluru violence cases are not immediately released from judicial custody.

The blast threat was made in three separate one-page letters written in Kannada that landed at the special courts handling the drug and August 11 violence cases, the offices of city police commissioner and joint commissioner of police (crime) on Monday. All three letters were sent in envelopes and had shreds of wires and detonator pieces. The letters were apparently written by the same person, police sources said. The unsigned letters specified actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani should be freed.

A court staffer, who received the letter, handed it to the jurisdictional police station. Similar letters reached the offices of the city police commissioner and joint commissioner of police, Infantry Road by regular post in the afternoon. A small piece of electrical wire and tiny pieces of material used in blasting rocks were found inside the cover.

According to preliminary inquiry, the letter was sent from Chelur in Tumakuru district, a police source said adding 2 people were taken into custody for questioning.

Meanwhile, the special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Monday adjourned to October 23 its orders on bail petitions by accused in the drugs scandal — event manager Viren Khanna, suspended RTO employee BK Ravi Shankar and businessman Aditya Agarwal.

The court had earlier rejected the bail petitions of the other accused — actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, bullion trader Vaibhav Jain, businessman Prashant Ranka, model Niyas Mohammed, techie Pratik Shetty and event manager Rahul Thonshe. Three more suspects — Senegalese national Loom Pepper Samba and Nigerians Ossy and Uddena — are yet to apply for the bail.