'Try To Avoid Going...': Israel Issues Travel Warning For Citizens In India After Blast Near Embassy In Delhi

An NSG team inspects the blast site near Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday | PTI

Following the bomb explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Israel National Security Council issued an advisory for Israelis staying in India, particularly in New Delhi, advising them to avoid visiting crowded places and places that are used by Western or Israeli visitors.

After the blast, a letter was discovered

Delhi Police received a call on Tuesday informing them that a blast had occurred near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic area on Tuesday evening. After the blast, a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was also found near the Israel Embassy in the national capital. The Delhi Police have sent relevant evidence for forensic evidence.

Israel's Deputy Ambassador said workers and the diplomats are safe

Israel's Deputy Ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, said on Tuesday that the workers and the diplomats at the Israel embassy are safe and their security teams are investigating the matter further. "On December 26, a bomb exploded near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. It is possible that this is an attack," the Israel National Security Council highlighted.

The council advised people to avoid going to crowded places

Further stressing the recommendations for the Israelis living in India, the council advised the people to "try to avoid going to crowded places (malls, markets) and places identified as being used by Western/Jewish and Israeli elements." It also called for maintaining more public places, including restaurants, hotels and bars, to avoid externalising Israeli symbols. "Avoid participating in events with many participants that are not secure," the advisory added.

People are advised not to post trip details on social media

Moreover, it also asked people to avoid posting trip details on social media networks and posting photos and visit details before the trip and in real time. Following the attack, the Israeli Deputy Ambassador said, "This evening, several minutes after five, an explosion occurred in close proximity of the embassy. All our workers are safe, and all our diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local Delhi security, and they will investigate the matter further."