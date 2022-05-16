‘Truth has come to light’: Deputy CM of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya, on reports of Shivling in Gyanvapi Mosque

After the claim by the Hindu petitioner, Sohan Lal Arya, in the Gyanvapi case that the committee had found a Shivling at the complex, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed happiness over the news.

Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "The news of a 'shivling' being found at (Gyanvapi) mosque premises is happy news for me and for all shiv followers of the country. The truth has come to light." He also said that they will welcome and follow orders of the court in the matter, reported ANI.

A court in Varanasi has ordered that a pond in the Gyanvapi mosque complex where allegedly a "Shivling" has been found during filming be seized, according to NDTV report.

The court-mandated three-day videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex ended today before the next hearing of the case in court.

The last day of filming began this morning amid tight security and restrictions near the complex.

The Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex.

Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found a "conclusive evidence".

"Shivling....Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi... The moment things became clear the chants of 'Har Har Mahavdev' resonated in mosque premises," he claimed.

The survey was conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court's order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 03:42 PM IST