'Trucks parked outside our gates': PAGD leaders Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti detained ahead of march against J-K Delimitation Commission

Srinagar: Kashmiri leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti were detained ahead of a march by the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to protest against the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission.

Abdullah took to his twitter and wrote, "Good morning & welcome to 2022. A new year with the same J&K police illegally locking people in their homes & an administration so terrified of normal democratic activity. Trucks parked outside our gates to scuttle the peaceful sit-in protest. Some things never change".



"Talk about a lawless police state, the police have even locked the internal gate connecting my father’s home to my sister’s. Yet our leaders have the cheek to tell the world that India is the largest democracy, hah!!", he added.

"This is where the situation gets worse when people are not even allowed to express their opinion before the public," he added.

The PAGD had proposed to hold a peaceful demonstration in Srinagar on Saturday against the proposal of the Delimitation Commission of increasing six seats in Jammu division and one in Kashmir. With this, the number of seats in Jammu would have gone up to 43 and Kashmir to 47.



