TRS MPs move Privilege Motion against PM Modi over his Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill remark

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs on Thursday moved a Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha over his February 8 statement on passing of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.

Earlier, when the House assembled at 10 am, the TRS Members started raising slogans against the PM's remark and rushed to the Well demanding a discussion on it during Zero Hour. Despite Deputy Chairman Harivansh's repeated requests asking them to resume their seats, they continued raising slogans to press for their demands. Soon after, they staged a walk-out.

A four-member team of the TRS led by K Keshava Rao then handed the notice for Privilege Motion against the PM at the notice office.

"We've moved a Privilege Motion against PM. Since Chairman isn't here, Dy Chairman said he'll pass it on to the Chairman for his decision....Later TRS decided to walk out of the House, pending the decision of the Chairman, until he comes and says what it is," TRS MP K Keshava Rao told news agency ANI.

The notice of privilege motion submitted by TRS MP Dr K Keshava Rao on Thursday read, "We, the undersigned members of Rajya Sabha, wish to move a privilege motion under Rule 187, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement in the House on February 8, 2022, during the motion of President's Address on the passing of the Aandhra Pradesh Re-Organization Bill in the most 'shameful manner' in the two Houses of Parliament.

The statement attempts to show the Parliament Houses in "a bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating and demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning", the notice read.

PM Modi, while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address on February 8, had said that the then government at the Centre executed the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in a hurry and in an incorrect manner.

Soon after the statement, the TRS Members had criticised the PM Modi for his remarks on bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and creation of Telangana state.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 01:03 PM IST