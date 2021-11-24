Tripura violence: BJP MLAs slam own govt ahead of civil polls; question CM Biplab Deb's silence

Agartala: Two days before the municipal body polls in Tripura, two MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at their own government over the recent political violence in the state.

The two BJP MLAs, Asish Saha and Sudip Roy Burman in a press conference on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court, Tripura High Court, and even Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to intervene in the recent political violence ahead of the civic elections.

"During the tenure of the CPI(M) there was a culture of political violence in the state which has now turned into an anti-democratic menace. Atrocities are being meted out against people and candidates which should not be tolerated," ANI quote Burman as saying.

He further said that Tripura always conducted elections in a festive mood but this time a reign of terror is being witnessed. "I appeal to the people of the state to come forward and fight back. Do exercise your voting rights and confront the hooligans courageously", he said.

BJP MLAs question CM Biplab Deb's silence

The two MLAs also sought answers on Assam Chief Minister Biplab Deb's silence over the recent violence in the state.

"We do not understand why there is so much violence to win the civic body elections? If the BJP had done so much development during its 44 months tenure, then why so much violence to win the elections? they asked.

"Our chief minister, who is also the home minister of the state, has not given any statement regarding the recent series of political violence. Police worked as silent spectators. The criminals from opposition CPI-M, who entered the party were used for narrow political ends," the duo said.

Civic Body Polls on 25th November

Elections for more than 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other municipal bodies will take place on Thursday, November 25. The polls will decide the fate of 785 candidates as the voters will cast their votes amid tight security arrangements in Tripura.

Earlier this month, the ruling BJP claimed 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested across 20 urban local bodies, including the AMC.

The last day for election campaigning was on Tuesday and the counting will is scheduled to take place on November 28.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:51 PM IST