Tripura: TMC leaders hold agitation in front of Election Commission office; see pics

Tripura: TMC leaders on Friday agitated in front of the Election Commission office in Tripura over the attack on its leaders.

Addressing the media, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said that the alleged BJP goons had attacked the TMC leaders in front of the Election Commission office in Agartala.

“Despite the verdict of the apex court, the BJP cadres are attacking the TMC workers ahead of the civic polls. This clearly shows that the saffron camp is afraid of the rise in power of the TMC and its developments done in West Bengal,” said Sushmita.

Taking part in the agitation, TMC leader Babul Supriyo claimed that the BJP government had failed to ‘deliver’ anything that was promised by the saffron camp before coming to power in Tripura.

When asked about Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's "they would kick out the TMC leaders" comment, the former West Bengal BJP MP said that the Tripura CM is known for such comments.

“West Bengal has voted Mamata Banerjee thrice for her works, and under her leadership even Tripura will choose TMC. The head over here is known for his nature and language,” said Babul also adding that he has been visiting Tripura for years and ‘no development’ has been done.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:17 PM IST