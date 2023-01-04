e-Paper Get App
Tripura: Mob sets former CM Biplab Deb's ancestral house on fire, attacks priest, vehicles vandalised; visuals surface

Some reports claimed that several party flags were destroyed, a shop was set on fire, and several vehicles were vandalised

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's ancestral home was allegedly attacked last evening. This occurs a day before annual rites in honour of Biplab Deb's father, Hirudhan Deb.

Some reports claimed that several party flags were destroyed, a shop was set on fire, and several vehicles were vandalised. According to BJP sources, CPIM members were the ones who set the house on fire.

Bystanders claim priest and their vehicles vandalised

According to reports, the miscreants attacked the saints and vandalised their vehicles. The bystanders and locals came to the rescue of the priests following which the miscreants fled away.

"I came to visit Maa Tripura Sundari temple. Here I came on instructions of our Gurudev ji to overlook the preparations of the Yagna to be performed on Wednesday. Suddenly a mob came they attacked me and vandalised my vehicle. They shouted either there will be CPI(M) or none," said Jitendra Kaushik, whose vehicle was damaged.

Locals started a protest over the incident

Meanwhile, protesters vandalised shops believed to be of the attackers. Following this, heavy deployment of police personnel was made.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Nirupam Debbarma and Additional Superintendent of Police Debanjana Roy rushed to the spot to tackle the situation.

