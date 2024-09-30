Tripura Horror: Woman Tied To Tree, Burnt Alive By Sons

Agartala: A 62-year-old woman was tied to a tree and allegedly burnt alive by her two sons in West Tripura, officials said on Sunday.

Police said they have arrested the sons, and suspect that a family dispute might have led to the gruesome murder.

The incident happened on Saturday night in Khamarbari in the Champaknagar police station area, they said.

The woman lived with her two sons after she lost her husband around one-and-a-half-year ago. Her other son lived in Agartala.

"After receiving an input that a woman was set on fire, a police team rushed there and found the burnt body tied to a tree. We took the body to the hospital for post-mortem examination," Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jirania Kamal Krishna Koloi told PTI.

"We have arrested her two sons for their alleged involvement in the case. They will be produced before the court on Monday, seeking police remand for interrogation. A family dispute may be the reason behind the incident," he said.

An investigation is underway, he added.