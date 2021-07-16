Tripura CM calls on Modi

New Delhi

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb called on PM Narendra Modi on Friday. Deb also met BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

The prime minister's office tweeted a picture of Deb meeting Modi.

In a tweet, he said, "Delighted to meet BJP General Secretary (org.) Shri B L Santhosh ji and briefed him about the Party work and pro-people initiatives taken by our government under the guidance of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Also received valuable direction & support from him to strengthen the party."

Deb's meeting with Santhosh comes amid speculation that the BJP may go in for a reshuffle of ministers in the state government.