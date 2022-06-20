Tripura Assembly bypolls: BJP changed chief minister due to fear of TMC, says Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee | PTI

Tripura: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee while campaigning for the bypolls in Tripura claimed that BJP was forced to change the Chief Minister out of 'fear' of TMC.

“In Tripura, no promises were kept by the double engine government of BJP. Tripura has been in headlines for negative news. Only TMC has protested against the failure of ‘Big Flop’ (Biplab Dev), the former Chief Minister. Due to the fear of TMC, the BJP had to change their CM ahead of the Assembly polls,” said Banerjee.

Taking further potshots at the BJP government, the TMC national secretary alleged that violence in Tripura was less during the CPI (M) regime.

“Not only violence has increased during the BJP regime but the infrastructure has also suffered. The Chief Minister despite being a doctor didn’t develop the health infrastructure in the state and in case of emergency people have to visit Kolkata for treatment. The conditions of roads, education sector have also worsened. At least 10300 teachers had lost their jobs,” further mentioned Banerjee.

Slamming BJP, Banerjee said that if anyone like BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya would comment about the army from TMC then the party would have ‘thrown’ that person out from the party.

“BJP leader’s son will become MLA and will hit people with a bat yet they will comment against the army. If anyone from TMC had done that then that person would have been sacked from TMC,” added Banerjee.

Banerjee also mentioned that according to the reports of the Central government Tripura stands in the first place in political violence.

“If TMC is voted to power then all the developmental schemes of West Bengal will be implemented in Tripura. Bengal stands first in 100 days work. Within six months, TMC has garnered 20 per cent votes in Tripura. This fight is between the common people of Tripura and BJP. BJP called that they have built Agartala a smart city but it is only in name,” alleged the TMC MP.

Banerjee also urged people not to vote for any other opposition party as that would give ‘mileage’ to BJP and also that TMC is the only party that can take the saffron party ‘head on’.

The TMC national secretary also stated that the Trinamool Congress will start a ‘membership drive’ in Tripura from July.