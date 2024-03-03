Tripartite Agreement Over Tripura Tribes’ Grievances

A tripartite agreement was signed between Govt of India and Govt of Tripura | X/ Amit Shah

Guwahati: A tripartite agreement was signed in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, between Government of India, Government of Tripura and The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance/ TIPRA, popularly known as Tripra Motha and other stakeholders in New Delhi on Saturday.

After signing the accord Amit Shah said, “Today is a historic day for Tripura and through this agreement, we have looked at the future by honouring history, making amends and accepting today’s realities".

He said no one can change history but we can always move forward by learning from mistakes and keeping in mind today’s realities. He said that Tripra Motha and all tribal parties have played a constructive role. Union Home Minister said that in realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s dream of a Viksit Bharat, Tripura will also will move forward as a Viksit Tripura.

He said said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made efforts to give shape to the vision of an insurgency-free, dispute-free and violence-free Northeast India. Shah said that with today’s agreement, Tripura has moved forward to become a dispute-free Tripura. Under the pact, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of indigenous people of Tripura relating to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language.

Along with this, it was agreed to constitute a Joint Working Group/Committee to work out and implement the mutually agreed points on all the above mentioned issues in a time-bound manner to ensure an honourable solution. In order to maintain a conducive atmosphere for implementation of the pact, all stakeholders would refrain from resorting to any form of protest/agitation.

Signing Of Tripartite Treaty Involving TIPRA

On behalf of TIPRA, the agreement was signed by Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, Founder TIPRA and others. Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura and several senior officials of Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI and the Government of Tripura were also present during the signing of the agreement. Tipra Motha chairman and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma said that the Tripartite Treaty is a step in the right direction.

Accord To Give Direction, Claims Debbarma

Speaking on Facebook Live, Debbarma also said that a lot of hard work needs to be done if the accord is to be implemented in spirit. “Many people are celebrating. You can celebrate, but many accords have been signed before. But they were never implemented. Because we signed accords, we celebrated, after that we did not do work, we were not disciplined. Everybody thought about themselves.

This accord gives the right direction. But if we have to implement the accord in spirit, we have to remain disciplined, we have to work three times more than what we have so far," said Debbarma.