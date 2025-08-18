 Trinamool Moves Calcutta High Court Against Election Commission Over BLA Information Issue
IANSUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Monday filed a petition with a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI), challenging its decision to seek details of booth-level agents (BLAs) from individual political parties a year before the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The ruling party of the state, in its petition, claimed that it is not within the jurisdiction of the Election Commission to seek this information from the political parties so early.

The case came up for hearing at the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on Monday. The Commission has already indicated that the SIR will be started soon in West Bengal. In that context, this case is very significant.

Reacting to the Trinamool Congress plea, Justice Sinha questioned whether the Trinamool Congress was the only one affected by the Commission’s move, or whether other political parties were also affected by it. “Why have you come alone?" questioned Justice Sinha.

In his reply, the Trinamool Congress Counsel argued that other parties might have accepted it, but they are challenging this.

Trinamool Congress had filed a petition for a fast-track hearing. However, Justice Singh rejected the petition for a fast-track basis hearing.

Assembly elections are scheduled in West Bengal next year. Before that, there is a possibility of a Special Intensified Revision (SIR) in Bengal. In this situation, names of booth-level agents are being sought from political parties. And that is what the Trinamool Congress is objecting to.

Trinamool Congress has been opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state since the beginning,

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the SIR was nothing but a force for NRC in the state.

“Under no circumstances will we be allowing implementation of NRC or setting up detention camps in the state. If there is any such attempt, there would be major resistance to such attempts,” the Chief Minister said recently.

