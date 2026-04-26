Trinamool Congress’s Sayani Ghosh Wins Hearts With Her Musical Campaign - VIDEO

In West Bengal, the first phase of voting is complete, and the second phase is set for April 29. Political parties are certainly busy campaigning noisily. Meanwhile, a video of Trinamool Congress MP Sayani Ghosh has gone viral on social media, where she targets leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in a melodious manner.

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Known for her assertive speeches in the Lok Sabha, Ghosh’s new approach is being widely appreciated and praised.

In the viral video, Ghosh is heard saying that these BJP leaders remain absent throughout the year and appear just before elections. She humorously remarks that before elections, they sing that “Yeh dil tum bin kahin lagta nahi,” and after the elections, they disappear and people sing “Kya hua tera wada”

This playful critique has captured people’s attention and is being celebrated on social media.

The campaigning for the second phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal is now in its final phase, and the voting will take place on April 29, with the results expected to be announced on May 4.