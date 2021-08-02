Tributes pour in for Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary - Here's all you need to know about the designer of Indian Flag

On Monday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other members of the Union Cabinet paid homage to Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary. Born in 1876, the Indian freedom fighter had also been the architect behind the design of the Indian national flag. With today marking 145 years since his birth, countless netizens have taken to social media platforms to honour his contributions.
In 1916, the Gandhi ideologist had published a book with thirty possible designs that could be made into the Indian flag. For several years, he had repeatedly brought up and pushed the idea of a separate Indian flag before the Congress. Eventually in 1921, his design is believed to have been approved by Mahatama Gandhi.
"Remembering the iconic freedom fighter and designer of our national flag, Shri Pingali Venkayya, on his Punya Tithi today. He was a multifaceted genius - an educationist, agriculturist, geologist and polyglot. The nation will always be grateful to him for designing our national flag," tweeted the VP sharing a photo.
"My deepest respects for the timeless patriot Shri Pingali Venkayya ji on his birth anniversary. May the devotion and vision with which he designed our national flag guide us to writing India's eternal success story," tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
"On his birth anniversary, I pay homage to the great patriot, Shri Pingali Venkayya. He designed our Tricolour - the symbol of national unity, identity and pride. His contribution to the national cause will be remembered and appreciated by generations to come," added Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
"Remembering the man behind our Tricolour. My profound respect to the great freedom fighter and patriot Shri Pingali Venkayya ji. An educationist, a linguist and a writer, he will be remembered for his notable contributions to India’s freedom struggle," wrote Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Take a look at some of the other posts:
