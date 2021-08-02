Tributes pour in for Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary - Here's all you need to know about the designer of Indian Flag

On Monday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other members of the Union Cabinet paid homage to Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary. Born in 1876, the Indian freedom fighter had also been the architect behind the design of the Indian national flag. With today marking 145 years since his birth, countless netizens have taken to social media platforms to honour his contributions.

In 1916, the Gandhi ideologist had published a book with thirty possible designs that could be made into the Indian flag. For several years, he had repeatedly brought up and pushed the idea of a separate Indian flag before the Congress. Eventually in 1921, his design is believed to have been approved by Mahatama Gandhi.

"Remembering the iconic freedom fighter and designer of our national flag, Shri Pingali Venkayya, on his Punya Tithi today. He was a multifaceted genius - an educationist, agriculturist, geologist and polyglot. The nation will always be grateful to him for designing our national flag," tweeted the VP sharing a photo.