e-Paper Get App

Tributes pour in for late business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Tributes immediately began pouring in to offer condolences and eulogies. These came from eminent personalities across the country

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Late business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, right, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, and Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjunwala | File

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Indian billionaire business magnate, stock trader and investor, passed away in Mumbai, on Sunday morning. He was 62.

Tributes immediately began pouring in to offer condolences and eulogies. These came from eminent personalities across the country, including politicians, sportsmen, businessmen, media personalities, etc.

Here are some of the tributes for the late billionaire:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaTributes pour in for late business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

RECENT STORIES

A week after dream child Akasa Air hits the skies, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala leaves the earth

A week after dream child Akasa Air hits the skies, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala leaves the earth

Karnataka: Man slits wife's throat in family court

Karnataka: Man slits wife's throat in family court

Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete killed in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete killed in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Afghanistan: Taliban fire warning shots to break up women's protest

Afghanistan: Taliban fire warning shots to break up women's protest

Israel: Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

Israel: Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting