Tribal Woman Allegedly Assaulted, Paraded Naked In Rajasthan's Banswara; Husband Among 10 Booked | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Jaipur: A tribal woman was allegedly assaulted, had her hair cut, and was paraded naked through a village in Rajasthan’s Banswara district after her family accused her of eloping with a man from another village. A video of the incident, which reportedly took place on September 1, surfaced on Thursday.

According to police, the woman’s husband and nine others have been named in a case registered based on her complaint. Seven people, including her husband, were detained by police on September 3.

The incident reportedly began after the woman, who had allegedly left with a young man from a nearby village around 10 days earlier, was brought back by her family. Her husband and relatives allegedly accused her of running away with the man and assaulted her.

The woman was allegedly made to walk barefoot on the road in the presence of a large crowd. The video shows several people surrounding her, while some can be heard demanding that she be beaten and her hair cut. Her hair was allegedly cut in the presence of her husband.

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The situation then escalated, with women in the crowd allegedly assaulting her and tearing off her clothes. Despite her attempts to protect herself, the assault continued, and she was allegedly paraded naked through the village. Many people were also seen recording the incident on their mobile phones.

Following the incident, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband and other members of his family, alleging assault and misconduct.

Garhi DSP Babulal said the woman had left with a young man from a nearby village around 10 days ago. Her family subsequently went to the man’s house and brought her back. Her husband and relatives then allegedly assaulted her on the suspicion that she had eloped with him.

The woman has told police that she had gone with the young man to work as a laborer.

Police said the husband has been detained, while teams have been formed to trace the other women seen in the video. Investigators are also trying to establish the exact circumstances behind the incident and determine why many people participated in the alleged assault.

Police said further details will emerge after the investigation is completed. The woman is currently staying with her father.