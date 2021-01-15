Trend of low daily Covid-19 cases continues

New Delhi

India has sustained the trend of low daily cases of the Coronavirus, with 15,590 detected with positive symptoms in the past 24 hours in the testing of 7.30 lakh. Comparatively, 15,975 patients recovered and got discharged in 24 hours. The total recovered cases stand at 10,162,738.

New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 87, one of the lowest in the world. The number is significantly low when compared with countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, the US and the UK.

India's active caseload also manifests a sustained downward movement, dropping to 2.13 lakh on Friday, which is just 2.03% of the total infections in the country. The gap between the recovered patients and active cases has widened and the number of recovered patients stands at 48 times the current cases.

As regards the fatalities, the country recorded 191 deaths in the past 24 hours, 70 of them in Maharashtra alone, followed by 19 in Kerala and West Bengal 17.

Only 1 new death per million population was reported in India in last 7 days. With a case fatality rate of 1.44%, deaths per million population in India are one of the lowest in the world.

EC wants data to be deleted after exercise is over

The Election Commission will extend "full assistance" to the government in identifying targeted beneficiaries at the polling station level for the vaccination drive, but wants health authorities to delete the data once the inoculation exercise is over, sources privy to the development said on Friday. On Dec 31, 2020, Union home secy Ajay Bhalla wrote to CEC Sunil Arora requesting the EC’s help in identifying people above 50 years of age at the polling station level, the sources said.

Virus Tidbits

-- DGCA issues guidelines on carrying cargo in passenger compartment of aircraft

-- Gujarat to launch vax drive from 161 centres

-- Health Ministry: People with new variant now 114.

-- Night curfew to continue for 15 more days in 4 Guj cities

-- 295 cases, lowest since May 9; positivity rate dips to 0.44 pc

-- 10 months on, Kota’s coaching biz raring to reopen

-- Man tests positive for new coronavirus strain in Uttarakhand; first case in state

-- 3 civil defence volunteers held for issuing fake C-challans