Travelling to Karnataka? Keep these COVID-19 rules in mind

As the number of COVID-19 cases surge in Maharashtra and Kerala, Karnataka has imposed fresh restrictions on travellers arriving from these states.

The last few days saw a surge in active cases across the country, mainly due to a spike in the number of daily infections in Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra reported 5,210 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday, after logging over 6,000 cases for three days in a row. The state -- which has witnessed an upsurge in COVID- 19 cases since February 10 -- reported 6,112 infections on February 19.

Kerala, on the other hand, on Monday logged 2,212 new COVID-19 cases although recoveries at 5,037 outnumbered the new infections.

Karnataka reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 related fatalities on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 9,48,466 and the death toll to 12,299.

To control the infection in the state, Karnataka has imposed additional restrictions on passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Let's take a look:

The Dakshina Kannada district authorities have sealed all borders from Monday, except four to cross over.

Those who wish to enter the state have to produce COVID-19 negative certificate through an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their cross over time.

This measure applies on all those arriving by flights, buses, trains, personal transport from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Health and police personnel are on duty at the four borders - Talapady in Mangalore taluk, Saradka in Bantwal, Nettanige-Mudnuru in Puttur taluk and Jalsoor in Sullia, to verify and allow people's entry into Karnataka.

The Karnataka government has clarified that it had not imposed any restrictions on inter-state travel.

Marshals at wedding in Karnataka

Meanwhile, Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday that marshals will be deployed in Karnataka wedding halls to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols .

"People attending large gatherings are not following guidelines. In fact, people urged me to remove my face mask when I attended a function. Therefore, it is necessary to deploy a marshal to ensure that guidelines are followed," Sudhakar said after a video conference with all district administrations.

Catering service providers will be instructed to get tested for the virus before they render services and not more than 500 people are allowed in a gathering. Face masks have been made compulsory for all.

(With PTI inputs)