'Trap 10 Muslim girls, if we lose one': BJP's Pramod Muthalik makes another shocking comment (WATCH)

Pramod Muthalik, the leader of the Shri Ram Sena, has urged young Hindu men to seduce Muslim women in retaliation for "love jihad" and promised them protection and work.

He was speaking at a public event in Karnataka’s Bagalkote, Muthalik said, “We are aware of the situation. I would like to invite the youth here. If we lose one Hindu girl, we should trap 10 Muslim girls. If you do so, Shri Ram Sena will take responsibility for you and provide every kind of security and employment.”

“Our girls are exploited in love jihad. Across the country, thousands of girls are cheating in the name of love. We should warn them,” he further said.

Muthalik also said that 109 cases have been registered against him during the BJP's rule, and he claimed that he has faced more obstacles from his own people because of his own stand on Hindutva.

Muthalik ruled out changing his mind about contesting poll

Muthalik continued by saying that he had the backing of some BJP leaders who had offered him financial support to run for office. He also ruled out changing his mind about contesting the poll.

"If I had supported the BJP's fake Hindutva, I would have achieved many things by now," he further said.

He said he was confident he would win the Karkala seat and that, as an independent, he was getting support from a variety of groups.

According to Muthalik, the Shri Ram Sena is fighting for genuine Hindutva and against state corruption. He asserted that the current Karkala legislator engages in dishonest behaviour and added that estimating the lawmaker's wealth will reveal how widespread corruption is in the district.

V. Sunil Kumar, the state minister for Kannada and culture, is now the representative for the Karkala district.

