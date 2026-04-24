Transgenders Shoot Groom's Brother Over ₹21,000 'Neg' Demand In Badaun; 6 Arrested - VIDEO

Chaos erupted at a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district after a dispute over a ceremonial gift allegedly led to firing and violence, leaving the groom’s brother seriously injured and six accused arrested by police.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Husainpur village under Kunwargaon police station limits, just before the wedding rituals were to begin. According to reports, the wedding procession of a local resident, Prem Singh’s daughter, had arrived on Wednesday night, and preparations were underway for the sacred wedding rounds when the situation turned violent.

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Police said a group of individuals arrived in a Bolero vehicle and demanded Rs 21,000 as neg (customary gift). However, members of the bride’s family offered Rs 2,100 instead, triggering an argument that quickly escalated into a heated confrontation.

The accused allegedly created a disturbance, behaved in an obscene manner, and reportedly opened fire using illegal firearms, causing panic among guests. Amid the chaos, the groom’s brother, identified as Gaurav, was attacked with sticks and sustained serious injuries. Several others were also reportedly assaulted during the clash.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and arrested six accused persons. Authorities recovered two illegal country-made pistols, live cartridges, sticks, scissors, and the Bolero vehicle used in the incident. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Circle Officer Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay stated that the clash occurred over the dispute related to neg demand. An FIR has been registered under serious charges, and all accused have been produced before the court as further legal proceedings continue.