Training camp for BJP leaders in Rajgir

Patna

Rajgir in Nalanda district, 125 km from Patna, will host a 2-day training camp for BJP leaders from January 9. Rajgir is the place where CM Nitish Kumar used to organise JD-U national conventions. Senior leaders of RSS and BJP will train the party leaders in election booth management and propagating party programmes among the masses. Shivesh Kumar, vice-president of the state unit of BJP, said the camp will be of great significance as the party has gained 75 seats in the state assembly and is running the government with the assistance of JD-U, which is now smaller in strength. The party leaders who are publicly critical of working of the govt, are also expected to attend the camp. Meanwhile, Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP from Bettiah, is unhappy with the crime situation in Bihar and through a press meet had charged police with promoting illicit liquor trade in different districts.