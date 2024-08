There wasn't any immediate report of casualties | X

A passenger train traveling from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur has derailed. As per initial media reports, two carriages of the 01619 passenger derailed and even went over adjacent railway track. There was no immediate report of any injury or death. It has been reported that railway official and local Member of Parliament Imran Masood is present at the scene as well.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)