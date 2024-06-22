 Tragic Video: Minor Boy Suddenly Collapses, Dies Moments After Coming Out Of Swimming Pool In UP's Meerut
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTragic Video: Minor Boy Suddenly Collapses, Dies Moments After Coming Out Of Swimming Pool In UP's Meerut

Tragic Video: Minor Boy Suddenly Collapses, Dies Moments After Coming Out Of Swimming Pool In UP's Meerut

The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the location. The incident was reported on June 21, Friday.

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Tragic Video: Minor Boy Collapses & Dies In A Fraction Of A Second Just After Coming Out Of A Swimming Pool In | X

Meerut: In a tragic incident that has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a 15 yr-old boy collapsed on ground and died soon after he came out of a swimming pool. The death was so sudden that it sent shock waves among others who were enjoying at the swimming pool. The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the location. The incident was reported on June 21, Friday.

The 15-year-old boy was a resident of Siwalkhas. According to reports, the boy fell unconscious, after which he died. He was taken to the hospital, however, doctors declared him dead. Soon after the incident the area was completely vacated. Police have launched an investigation. However, the boy's family members haven't given a statement to the police.

Read Also
Mumbai: Swim Coach, Club Held Liable For Drowning Of 7-Year-Old In Pool, Ordered To Pay ₹9 Lakh...
article-image

Local media reports said that Sameer went to take a bath in the Blue Heaven swimming pool of Siwalkhas after playing cricket in the afternoon. He had left his home on Friday at 2 pm to play cricket and followed by that he was going to go for swimming. He took a lot of dips after which he came out and rested at the edge of the pool. Soon after he took a few steps away from the pool, he fainted and collapsed on the ground.

Others enjoying at the pool came running to him in a bid to rescue him, however, he had already breathed his last.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Water Crisis: BJP Protests Outside Jal Board, Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Crowds;...

Delhi Water Crisis: BJP Protests Outside Jal Board, Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Crowds;...

Viral Video: Traffic Police Risks Life, Jumps Into Moving Car As Cab Driver Tries To Flee When Asked...

Viral Video: Traffic Police Risks Life, Jumps Into Moving Car As Cab Driver Tries To Flee When Asked...

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court Extends Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Till...

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court Extends Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Till...

India To Start E-Medical Visa Facility For Bangladesh Nationals; To Open New Consulate In Rangpur

India To Start E-Medical Visa Facility For Bangladesh Nationals; To Open New Consulate In Rangpur

WATCH: 'Pura Dilli Natmastak Hai,' Kartikey Singh Chouhan Praises Father Shivraj in MP; Congress...

WATCH: 'Pura Dilli Natmastak Hai,' Kartikey Singh Chouhan Praises Father Shivraj in MP; Congress...