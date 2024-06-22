Tragic Video: Minor Boy Suddenly Collapses, Dies Moments After Coming Out Of Swimming Pool In UP's Meerut

Tragic Video: Minor Boy Collapses & Dies In A Fraction Of A Second Just After Coming Out Of A Swimming Pool In | X

Meerut: In a tragic incident that has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, a 15 yr-old boy collapsed on ground and died soon after he came out of a swimming pool. The death was so sudden that it sent shock waves among others who were enjoying at the swimming pool. The incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the location. The incident was reported on June 21, Friday.

The 15-year-old boy was a resident of Siwalkhas. According to reports, the boy fell unconscious, after which he died. He was taken to the hospital, however, doctors declared him dead. Soon after the incident the area was completely vacated. Police have launched an investigation. However, the boy's family members haven't given a statement to the police.

Local media reports said that Sameer went to take a bath in the Blue Heaven swimming pool of Siwalkhas after playing cricket in the afternoon. He had left his home on Friday at 2 pm to play cricket and followed by that he was going to go for swimming. He took a lot of dips after which he came out and rested at the edge of the pool. Soon after he took a few steps away from the pool, he fainted and collapsed on the ground.

Others enjoying at the pool came running to him in a bid to rescue him, however, he had already breathed his last.