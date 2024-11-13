 TN Traffic Cop Jumps In Middle Of Road To Stop Speeding Vehicle, Causes Collision; Video Goes Viral
TN Traffic Cop Jumps In Middle Of Road To Stop Speeding Vehicle, Causes Collision; Video Goes Viral

The incident reportedly occurred in the Perungalathur area of Chennai city.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:33 PM IST
A video has surfaced online showing a traffic cop jumping into the middle of the road to stop a speeding car, causing an accident as the car driver applies sudden brakes, giving no time for the vehicle behind to react, resulting in a collision.

Social media influencer Maxtern shared the video on his X handle on Tuesday, criticizing the traffic police for their dangerous action.

'Another incident where a stupid traffic cop came in the middle of the road to stop the car and an accident happened. Indian traffic cops are worse than chhapris!' Maxtern wrote while sharing the video of the accident.

The viral video was first uploaded on a YouTube channel named 'Chengai Vlog' with the caption 'Whose mistake is this?' The video was uploaded at the end of last month.

Maxtern had shared another video on Monday showing traffic cops stopping a vehicle on the highway.

Questioning the actions of the traffic cops, he said, 'Why stop vehicles on the highway when challans can be issued online? Do they want ₹500 after unnecessary harassment?'

