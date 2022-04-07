'Total productivity of the eighth session of the 17th Lok Sabha was 129 per cent', says Om Birla

The Budget Session of Parliament concluded on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha witnessing spirited debates and fewer disruptions.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the total productivity of the eighth session of the 17th Lok Sabha was 129 per cent.

"The total productivity of the eighth session of the 17th Lok Sabha was 129 per cent," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, noting that the House had 27 sittings.

"Productivity till the 8th session has been 106%. Compared to the previous experiences, the ongoing session going well with everyone's support," he added.

Om Birla also said that by 2023 we are hoping that all Vidhan Mandal (legislature-related) proceedings will be brought on one platform.

"By 2023 we are hoping that all Vidhan Mandal (legislature-related) proceedings will be brought on one platform. Info will be available on the basis of meta-data. Work underway for the same," Om Birla said.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made the valedictory reference, summing up the proceedings of the session. He later adjourned the House sine die (indefinitely).

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 and the first half ended on February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget.

Thereafter both houses of Parliament went into recess to examine the budget papers.

The second half of the Budget Session began on March 14. According to the original schedule, the session was to conclude on April 8.

Besides the budgetary process, key bills passed during the session include the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:01 PM IST