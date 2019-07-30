Top Jaish commander, associate killed in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar: A top Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) commander, involved in the attack on June 12 attack that left 5 CRPF troopers dead, was killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, police said.
"In a major success in the ongoing anti-militancy operations, a top commander of JeM, Fayaz Panzoo was killed along with his associate in a gunfight with security forces in Wabzun village of Bijbehara area.
"Panzoo was involved in the attack on the CRPF at Anantnag town on June 12 in which 5 CRPF personnel were killed and station house officer, Arshad Khan was seriously injured and later succumbed to injuries," a police officer said.
