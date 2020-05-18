Top Hizbul commander, soldier killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda district

Doda / Jammu: A top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander wanted in the killing of an RSS functionary and his PSO was killed in a gunfight with forces in J&K’s Doda on Sunday. An Army man lost his life in the 5-hour-long encounter which started when the forces launched a joint search in Posta-Potra village in Gundana area, 26 kms from Doda town, following information about presence of terrorists, officials said. They said the search was on as forces were removing the debris of the 3-storey house. “We have recovered the body of a terrorist, Tahir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Malangpora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, from the scene so far. The deceased was a close aide of newly-appointed HM operational chief Saifullah and was assigned the task of reviving terrorism in Chenab valley region,” IGP, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said in Jammu.
