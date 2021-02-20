Toolkit case: Patiala House Court reserves order on Disha Ravi's bail plea for February 23

A hearing in activist Disha Ravi's bail plea application was underway today at Patiala House Court before additional sessions Judge Dharmendra. The court has reserved an order on Disha Ravi's bail plea for February 23.

During the hearing, opposing activist's bail plea in the toolkit case, the Delhi Police on alleged that she was preparing the toolkit with those advocating Khalistan and was part of a global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the country in the garb of farmers' protest. "This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here," the police said before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

It alleged that Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats, emails and other evidence and was aware of legal actions she could face. Why did Disha Ravi cover her track and delete evidence if she did not commit wrong, the police said, alleging that this shows her guilty mind and sinister design.

Ravi "was part of the Indian chapter of the global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the garb of farmers' protest," it alleged, adding she was in touch and preparing and sharing toolkit with those advocating Khalistan "It shows there was a sinister design behind this toolkit," the police told the court.

Disha's counsel countered saying, "no evidence to link Disha Ravi with Sikhs For Justice, a banned organisation". "There is an allegation in FIR that Yoga and 'Chai' are being targeted. Is it an offence," said her defence.