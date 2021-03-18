Toll booths to be replaced by GPS imaging technology within 1 year, says Nitin Gadkari

All physical toll booths in the country will be removed and replaced by GPS imaging technology within one year, informed Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Gadkari added that toll money will be collected based on GPS which will capture an image of the vehicle and charge accordingly.

"I want to assure the House that within one year, all physical toll booths in the country will be removed. Toll money will be collected based on GPS imaging. At the entry of the road, there will be a camera that will capture an image on GPS. Toll money will be charged based on where one is coming and going from," the Union Minister said.

"There will be no toll booths and no one will be stopped on their way," he added.