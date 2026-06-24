'Told Her Alcohol Won't Be Allowed In Our House': Ketan Agarwal's Mother Makes Fresh Claims Against Siya Goyal

Pune: Mother of Ketan Agagwal, who was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune by his 20-year-old fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), has claimed that she had made it clear to her soon-to-be daughter-in-law that drinking alcohol in her house would not be allowed.

The grieving mother claimed that despite this, Goyal used to drink and that her parents knew about it but hid it from them.

"She had visited our house 2-3 times, once for a pooja and 2-3 times for dinner. I had frankly told her that drinking alcohol is not allowed at my house and I will not allow her to go to parties. Despite this, she used to drink, and this was hidden from us by her parents," she said while speaking to NDTV.

Family seeks justice

She alleged that Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired and executed Ketan's murder. Pleading for justice, she further demanded the harshest punishment for the accused.

Murder probe unfolds

The case, which was initially treated as an accidental fall during a birthday trek, has since been transformed into a murder probe. Siya and her lover have been arrested. Police on Tuesday said the death was no accident.

During the probe, investigators allegedly discovered that Goyal was involved in a relationship with Chaudhary, a 22-year-old resident of Kondhwa in Pune. Police believe the couple conspired to eliminate Agrawal and carefully planned the outing to Lohagad Fort as part of the plot.

Father questions motive

Ketan's grieving father, Vishal Agarwal, asked why Siya did not simply turn down the marriage if she loved someone else.

"If she didn't want to get married, she could have simply refused. We would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Why did they take such a drastic step? What kind of mindset is this? Their mindset is so cruel that someone's 26-year-old son could be killed. Society needs to take note of such a cruel mindset. Where does this ideology come from, their family, their upbringing?" he said.