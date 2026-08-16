Toddler Falls From Third Floor in Bengaluru, Locals Rush Child to Hospital

A 1.5-year-old toddler is battling for life after falling from the third floor of a residential building in Bengaluru’s Chikka Adugodi area, police said. The incident occurred around 10:50 am on August 15 under the jurisdiction of Madiwala Police Station.

According to preliminary information, the child had reportedly been left unattended while playing near the balcony. The toddler allegedly climbed onto the balcony grill before falling three floors to the ground.

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Local residents immediately rushed to the child’s aid after hearing about the incident. With no time to wait for an ambulance, they reportedly transported the severely injured toddler on a motorcycle to a private hospital in nearby Koramangala.

The child is currently undergoing treatment and remains in critical condition, according to the information available.

The incident has once again raised concerns about child safety in residential buildings, particularly balconies and other potentially hazardous areas.

Police have urged parents and guardians to ensure that young children are not left unattended, even briefly. They stressed that toddlers can quickly approach dangerous areas and that even a momentary lapse in supervision can result in serious or life-threatening accidents.