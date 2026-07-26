'Today Is The Time To Talk, Don't Cry After Polls': Owaisi Offers Alliance To Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Elections

New Delhi: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has publicly offered to forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, urging party chief Akhilesh Yadav to begin discussions now instead of waiting until after the polls.

Addressing a gathering in Moradabad, Owaisi said the AIMIM was prepared to work alongside the Samajwadi Party to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from returning to power in the politically crucial state.

'Today Is The Time To Talk'

Making a direct appeal to Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi said delaying alliance discussions could prove costly.

"The Majlis does not want the BJP to form the government again in Uttar Pradesh. I am ready to join hands. I am ready to form an alliance. Today is the time to talk. Don't cry later after the elections are over," Owaisi said.

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The Hyderabad MP also sought to counter the argument that AIMIM's participation in elections would split opposition votes.

"You say that Owaisi contesting would harm us. I'm ready to fight with you," he added.

'Our Fight Is For Justice'

Owaisi reiterated that the AIMIM's politics was not directed against any religion but centred on equality and constitutional rights.

"Our fight is for our honour and justice. We don't want to sit on a mat. We want equality. If Akhilesh sits in front of that chair, then Owaisi will sit cross-legged in front of that chair and talk about rights and justice," he said.

UP Polls Seen As Crucial Political Test

The 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is expected to be one of the most closely watched contests in the country, with many political observers viewing it as a key indicator ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

The Samajwadi Party remains the BJP's principal opposition in the state and is expected to lead the challenge against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government.

BJP Calls It 'Vote Bank Politics'

The BJP was quick to criticise Owaisi's proposal, accusing both opposition parties of pursuing appeasement politics.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla described the alliance offer as a "collaboration of vote bank politics."

"Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi compete in appeasement. Today they are leaving aside the 'kaun banega bada bhaijaan' competition and saying let's do 'bhaijaan' collaboration. Therefore, Owaisi is sending a friend request to Akhilesh ji," Poonawalla said.

He further alleged that Owaisi and Yadav represented "two sides of the same coin."

While Owaisi has made his intentions clear, the Samajwadi Party has not yet responded publicly to the AIMIM chief's proposal.