'TN CM 2026': A Subtle Hint From TVK Kingmaker Vijay In 2024 Film Goes Viral Amid Big Win In Tamil Nadu

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A viral scene from actor-turned-politician Vijay’s 2024 film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a stunning electoral debut in Tamil Nadu.

Viral Movie Clip Fuels Political Buzz

A snippet from GOAT is now widely circulating on social media, showing Vijay driving a car with the registration number TN 07 CM 2026. Fans have interpreted the number plate ‘TN’ for Tamil Nadu and ‘CM 2026’ for Chief Minister as a symbolic nod to his political ambitions.

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At the time of the film’s release, the scene sparked curiosity. Now, in the wake of TVK’s strong performance, it is being seen by many as a calculated hint at Vijay’s long-term political roadmap.

From Silver Screen To Political Centre Stage

When Vijay launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024, speculation was rife about his electoral plans. Months later, GOAT turned out to be a blockbuster, further amplifying his mass appeal.

With TVK now emerging as a dominant political force, the viral clip has added a cinematic layer to his political narrative blurring the line between reel and real.

TVK’s Stunning Electoral Debut

In a major upset, TVK has emerged as the single-largest party in the 234 member Tamil Nadu Assembly, securing 108 seats just short of the majority mark.

The result has shaken the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), marking a significant shift in a state long considered the stronghold of Dravidian politics.

Vijay’s Dual Victory & Likely Move

Vijay himself secured victories from Trichy (East) and Perambur constituencies. Sources suggest he is likely to retain the Perambur seat while resigning from Trichy (East), a move that aligns with strategic political positioning.

A Cinematic Prediction Turned Reality?

Adding to the intrigue, dialogues and symbolic elements from GOAT including references tied to Vijay’s character ‘Amaren’ are now being revisited by fans who believe the film subtly foreshadowed his political ascent.

With TVK on the brink of forming the government, what once seemed like cinematic symbolism is now being interpreted as a possible preview of reality.