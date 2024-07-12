TN: Chinese Shipment Containing Prohibited Chemicals Meant For Pakistan's Chemical Warfare Program Seized From Adani Kattupalli Port

The seized Chinese shipment | FPJ

The seizure of banned chemical shipment at Adani Kattupalli port near Chennai meant for Pakistan biological and chemical warfare has set alarm bells ringing in the Indian security establishments of potential terror attacks on major metros with weapons of mass destructions.

“Intel agencies have been on high alert on the rising proliferation of banned dual use nuclear, chemical and biological equipments and technology between China and Pakistan. Transfer of sensitive equipments and controlled substances reaching Pakistan in large quantities is a future threat to India,” claimed senior defence officials.

The rising cases of terrorist infiltration in Jammu and seizures of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) on Punjab borders has become worrisome for Indian security agencies. “Narco-terror cartel using UAVs to smuggle drugs and weapons into India from Pakistan can also be used to drop cannisters of lethal CS gas for terror targets in major metros,” added the defence official.

The investigation into the huge shipment of banned CS chemicals from Chengdu Shichen Trading Company in China to Rawalpindi based defence contractor Rohail Enterprises led the intel agencies to the trial of Pakistan Defence Science and Technology Organisation (DESTO).

The covert supply of prohibited dual use equipments and technology from sea and new routes via Kashgar on Karakoram range between China and Pakistan

The 2560 kg consignment of dual use chemical Ortho-Chloro Benzylidene Malononitrile (CS) listed under the Wassenaar Agreement for conventional weapons transfers and dual-use goods and technologies proliferation and control regime was seized near Chennai by Indian Customs during routine checks onboard Cyprus flag Chinese vessel MV Hyundai Shanghai enroute to Karachi from Shanghai.

The lethal CS gas consignment in 103 drums of 25 kgs is prohibited under the Chemicals Weapons Conventions for use in war known to cause wide range of symptoms impacting eyes, lungs and skin.

Earlier in January the Customs at Nhava Sheva had seized dual use military grade Chinese consignment of Italian make Computer Numerical Control (CNC) high precision latte machine for Pakistan nuclear weapons and missiles on board Malta flagged MV CMA CGM Attila crossing Indian territorial waters on the west coast of Arabian sea from Shekou Port, China to Karachi. A similar dual use thermo-electric instrument was intercepted in March 2022 and autoclave shipment notified under Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) was seized concealed at the bottom Chinese ship Dai Cui Yun in February 2020 near Kandla Port, Gujarat. “Both consignment on the prohibited list originated from China to support Pakistan nuclear missile programme violated Missile Technology Control Regime,” the intel agencies reported.

The interception of dual use military equipments and material has led to high alerts of terrorist infiltration in Jammu and Punjab region smuggling weapons of mass destruction without detection.