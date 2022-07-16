TMP MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay likely to attend all-party meet in Delhi after request from Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

Sudip Bandyopadhyay | ANI Photo

Kolkata: After the Trinamool Congress on Saturday boycotted the all-party meeting called by the Speaker Om Birla ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, TMC sources have now said that its MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay will attend the meeting on Sunday (July 17) after Union Minister Prahlad Joshi called and requested him.

“After Prahlad Joshi called Sudip Bandhopadhyay requesting for a representation of TMC in the meeting, he has informed the same to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and she has asked Bandhopadhyay to attend the meet and return back the same day,” said the TMC sources.

It may be noted that the TMC leaders are extremely busy with the preparations of the party's Martyr’s Day programme on July 21.

Meanwhile, apart from Bengal, TMC’s Martyr’s Day programme will be telecasted in seven other states.

The party sources have confirmed that in keeping with the national perspective, they have decided to set up giant screens in the capital of seven states including Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Goa, UP and Delhi, and the speech of the Chief Minister will be screened there.

In the last two years, the TMCs Martyr’s Day was organized virtually due to the pandemic and this year the programme will be organized physically at the ‘traditional’ venue of TMC at Dharmatala.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party is increasing its base and hence, they have decided to telecast Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s speech.

“In Meghalaya, TMC is the main opposition and in other states too TMC is expanding for which we have decided to telecast Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee’s speech in other states along with the districts of these state,” said Ghosh.