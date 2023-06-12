TMC's Saket Gokhale Alleges Major Data Breach Of All Vaccinated Indians, Shares Leaked Screenshots Of Politicians & Journalists' Pvt Details

Saket Gokhale's tweet. | Twitter

Trinamool Congress party national spokesperson (TMC) Saket Gokhale on Monday (June 12) shared screenshots and alleged that a data breach took place where "personal details of all vaccinated Indians including mobile numbers, Aadhaar numbers, passport numbers, voter ID and details of family members" have been leaked. The TMC spokesperson also said in his tweet that the numbers are freely available.

Read Also 151 government websites hacked since 2020; 21 instances of data breaches

Personal details of Opposition leaders out in the open

Among the screenshots he shared of people whose data has been allegedly leaked (after blurring the details) includes several Opposition leaders like Rajya Sabha MP and TMC leader Derek O'Brien, Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram and Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, among others.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Journalists personal data openly available

Gokhale alleged that personal details of journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Barkha Dutt, Dhanya Rajendran and Rahul Shivshankar have also been leaked.

'Data breach of all vaccinated Indians'

Gokhale went on to say that by this measure, details of all Indian who got the Covid-19 vaccine must be easily available on the leaked database. Gokhale questioned the "ignorance" of the Home Ministry and Modi government on this issue and called it a matter of serious national concern.

Questions Ashwini Vaishnaw

Raising questions on Ashwini Vaishnaw over the alleged data leak, Gokhale added that Vaishnaw heads the Electronics, Communications, and IT portfolios in addition to Railways and asked,"how long will incompetence of @AshwiniVaishnaw be ignored by PM Modi?" Gokhale called the matter a "serious national concern."