TMC Turmoil Intensifies As Two Former Ministers Exit Key Roles | File

Kolkata: At a time when Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding split in the party, two more former TMC ministers Jyotipriya Mallick and Gautam Deb resigned from their posts.

Mallick, citing ‘health issues’ had sent a letter to TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“My blood sugar levels are over 350 and my kidney has also been damaged. Doctors have advised complete rest and said I cannot take any mental or physical stress. So, I want relief from the national working committee,” wrote Mallick in his letter in Bengali.

Mallick is said to be a very close aide of Mamata for a very long time.

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On the other hand, Gautam Deb, former minister and Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, had also resigned from his post.

In his resignation letter to Siliguri Municipal Corporation commissioner, Deb mentioned that people’s services were ‘deprived’ during his Mayorship.

“People of North Bengal have chosen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During my tenure there were several problems between the mayor and other elected members. I have made the right decision,” said Deb.

The saffron camp however, mentioned that the ‘misdeeds’ of the TMC leaders will have to face legal actions.