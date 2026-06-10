TMC Turmoil Deepens: Sushmita Dev Resigns From Rajya Sabha, Saayoni Ghosh Reportedly Backs Rebel Camp

Subhead: Sushmita Dev quits the Rajya Sabha and Trinamool Congress after meeting Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, while reports suggest Saayoni Ghosh has extended support to the rebel camp led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

Sushmita Dev Quits TMC, Sparks BJP Speculation

In a major setback for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned from both the Upper House and the party, becoming the second TMC Rajya Sabha member to quit within days after Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's exit.

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Dev submitted her resignation to the Rajya Sabha leadership, expressing gratitude for the cooperation extended to her during her tenure. Her departure came shortly after she met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi, fueling speculation that she could join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days.

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A former Congress leader, Dev had joined the TMC ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and was later nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the party.

Saayoni Ghosh Reportedly Extends Support To Rebel Camp

Adding to the challenges facing the TMC leadership, Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh has reportedly thrown her weight behind the rebel faction led by senior party leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

According to sources and news reports, Ghosh reached out to the dissident group, formally conveyed her support and signed documents backing the faction. While there has been no official confirmation from Ghosh, the development is being viewed as a significant blow to the party leadership.

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Sources further claim that Ghosh believes her prospects within the TMC have become increasingly uncertain amid the ongoing internal power struggle.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy's Exit Intensifies Pressure On Mamata

The latest developments come just days after Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from both the Upper House and the TMC.

In his resignation letter, Roy sharply criticised the party, attributing its recent electoral defeat in West Bengal to what he described as the consequences of the TMC's "15-year anarchical rule."

His departure marked the beginning of what appears to be a widening revolt within the party's parliamentary ranks.

Rebel MPs Seek Separate Identity In Parliament

The dissident camp has already begun asserting itself publicly. Rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar recently confirmed that a group of 20 Lok Sabha MPs had approached the Speaker seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament.

"We are 20 MPs who have requested the Speaker for separate seating, and we will be working in conjunction with the Central and State Government for the development of West Bengal," she said.

The move has intensified speculation that the rebel faction could eventually chart an independent political course or align itself with the BJP-led NDA.

Questions Over Possible NDA Realignment

Recent meetings between rebel MPs, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari have further fueled speculation about a potential merger with the NDA.

However, under the anti-defection provisions of the Constitution, the rebels would require the support of at least two-thirds of the parliamentary party to avoid disqualification in the event of a formal split or merger.

TMC Leadership Scrambles To Contain Damage

Amid the growing crisis, senior TMC leaders have stepped up political outreach efforts. Abhishek Banerjee recently met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, while TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held discussions with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The party appears to be exploring options to contain the fallout as signs of internal discontent continue to emerge.

Rebellion Extends To West Bengal Assembly

The turmoil is not confined to Parliament. In the West Bengal Assembly, expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee has emerged as a key figure in a parallel rebellion after forming a separate faction with the backing of 58 MLAs.

Read Also TMC Crisis Deepens As Mamata Banerjee Revamps Party Leadership Amid Growing MLA, MP Rebellion

The group subsequently elected him as Leader of Opposition, replacing Sobhandev Chattopadhyay, further underlining the scale of the challenge facing the TMC leadership.

With Sushmita Dev's resignation now confirmed, Saayoni Ghosh reportedly backing the rebels, and dissident groups gaining momentum in both Parliament and the Assembly, Mamata Banerjee is confronting one of the most serious internal crises of her political career.