TMC trying to bring its culture of violence to Parliament: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on MP Santanu Sen tearing his papers

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) a day after a copy of his statement was snatched from his hand during a ruckus that broke out in the Rajya Sabha.

While hitting out at TMC, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the TMC has a culture of violence and is trying to bring it to Parliament.

"The kind of violence they (TMC) inflicted on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Bengal, that is the same culture they are bringing. What message are we giving to the country, to the next generation parliamentarians?" Vaishnaw asked.