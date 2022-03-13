TMC to hold meeting on March 26 to discuss poll debacle in Goa

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national secretary Abhishek Banerjee constituted a three-member committee, which included him, to decide on the party's future plans in Goa after the poll debacle.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, the other two members include Ashok Tanwar and Sushmita Deb.

“A meeting is slated on March 26 where several issues will be raised including the poll debacle in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Goa,” said the sources.

The sources also claimed that ways will be discussed to stand by the people of Goa in the years to come.

It can be noted that TMC with alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) had contested the Goa Assembly polls but the party failed to open its account.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 9 claimed that within three months TMC has been extremely popular in Goa and also that every household in Goa is aware of Trinamool Congress.

After the poll debacle, terming TMC to be a ‘new party’, MGP Chief Sudin Dhavalikar said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party has lost all seats in Goa.

The MGP chief also claimed that his party will give ‘unconditional’ support to BJP which won 20 seats in the state, just one short from the magic figure.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 08:39 PM IST