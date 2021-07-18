TMC targets BJP over Union Minister Nisith Pramanik's nationality ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament

Kolkata: Tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) started ever since BJP Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik was made MoS of Ministry of Home Affairs, now once again TMC and BJP are sparring over Pramanik's nationality.

Following a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress MP of Assam Ripun Bora, several TMC leaders had taken to Twitter demanding clarification over the citizenship of Nisith Pramanik.

The questions were raised after a religious platform of Bangladesh in a Facebook post referring to Nisith had written he is the successful son of Harinathpur and also that he had studied Computer Science from West Bengal.

West Bengal minister Indraneil Sen took to Twitter and wrote, “Shocked and stunned to learn that Union Minister Nisith Pramanik might be a citizen of Bangladesh.”

West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu wrote, “Rajya Sabha MP board are asking all the right questions.”

TMC Cooch Behar district president Partha Pratim Roy said that when Nisith’s uncle is claiming that he is Bangladeshi then it is clear that he is not the citizen of India.

However, BJP West Bengal spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the TMC should first prove their claims instead of maligning the saffron camp.

“The TMC should first prove their claims. Taking hint from their allegations they should also allow implementation of CAA in West Bengal,” said Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, Left Front chairman Biman Basu also on Sunday questioned the ‘credibility’ of the BJP-led Central government and demanded immediate revelation of Nisith’s original identity.

Till the time of reporting Nisith was not available to make his comments on this development.

It can be recalled that earlier the Trinamool Congress had challenged the educational qualification of Nisith and have also questioned Modi for making him a part of the Union Cabinet as allegedly Nisith has several criminal charges against him including murder.