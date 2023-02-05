TMC promises ‘Bengal model’ in Tripura ahead of assembly polls

Photo: PTI

Agartala: Ahead of TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee and party’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Tripura on Monday to campaign for the upcoming Assembly election, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday launched an election manifesto and promised ‘Bengal model’ if voted to power.

TMC Tripura leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Deb alleged that BJP’s vision document is ‘full of betrayals’.

Jobs, unemployment allowance in TMC's poll promises

“If voted to power the TMC will make West Bengal like the developmental model in Tripura. We will form a society that would comprise people of all religion and cultural backgrounds,” said Sushmita.

The manifesto of the Trinamool Congress also mentioned that apart from creating two lakh job opportunities in five years, TMC will also give ₹1,000 to 1 lakh unemployed youths of Tripura every year. The manifesto also said that West Bengal government’s flagship schemes like, Lakshmir Bhandar, Rupasree etc will be implemented in TMC forms the government.

Mamata Banerjee to visit Tripura on Monday

It may be noted that though 31 Assembly seats are needed to form the government, Trinamool Congress is contesting in 28 out of 60 Assembly seats.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after reaching Tripura on Monday evening is likely to hold a roadshow on Tuesday at Agartala.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to campaign at Tripura on Monday.

