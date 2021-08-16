TMC observes 'Khela Hobe Diwas' across West Bengal; BJP leaders, activists detained for protesting

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday celebrated 'Khela Hobe Diwas' despite criticism from the saffron camp.

Minister of Women and children welfare Sashi Panja kickstarted a football match at central Kolkata and said that ‘Didi had given goal’ while kicking a football.

“One has seen the goal that didi gave in West Bengal and soon Tripura and New Delhi will see the future goals that didi will give,” said Sashi indirectly hitting out to BJP.

West Bengal Transport minister Firhad Hakim and Minister of fire and emergency services Sujit Bose were also seen organising several football tournaments across the state.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Sujit Bose said that games rejuvenate people's mind and also that through doles to various clubs to hold annual tournaments Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to rejuvenate people and wants to keep them fit.

“At Sreebhumi Sporting club we hold annual tournaments on August 15 but this year onwards it will be two days and through games we want to reach out to the people and would urge them to stay fit,” said Sujit.

Meanwhile, former footballer and TMC MP Prasun Banerjee along with other MPs were also seen playing football at Tripura’s Agartala.

“The game has just started in Tripura and soon the undemocratic BJP will lose to TMC and then the game of development will start even in Tripura,” said Prasun.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh was also seen playing football.

Slamming the celebration once again, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh stated that "TMC is engaged in a violent game which is a threat to the democracy".

Taking to Twitter, Dilip wrote, “Bengal was not able to win medal in Olympics 2020. Personalities who have no background of sports are sports related board's member, no sports infrastructure have ever been developed. Only cut money, syndicate, political violence can't go on in Bengal.”

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:39 PM IST