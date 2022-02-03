TMC MPs protest after Netaji's hologram goes off

New Delhi: TMC MPs on Thursday evening protested in front of India Gate over alleged ‘insult’ to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by the BJP-led Central government.

According to TMC MP Saugata Roy, he raised this issue in both the Houses on Wednesday that the light of the hologram statue of Netaji installed at India Gate on his birth anniversary on January 23 has been ‘turned off’.

“There was no support and planning to the hologram statue and due to the wind the equipment projecting the hologram in the canopy had been knocked down," he added.

“The BJP doesn’t respect Netaji. Just to gain limelight they had announced plans to install the statue of Netaji. We will keep on agitating against the insult on Netaji,” said Roy holding a placard stating ‘Don’t blackout Netaji’.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that after the ‘controversy’ of Netaji tableau on Republic Day, the BJP-led Central government had ‘overnight’ planned to put up the statue of Netaji.

It can be recalled that the Central Government had cancelled Bengal government’s tableau on Netaji citing that CPWD has also given tableau on Netaji.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23 had inaugurated a hologram statue of Netaji which is likely to be replaced by a granite statue.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar however claimed that the TMC is unnecessarily ‘politicizing’ the issue.

“TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee was once in Congress and she and her party people should first answer what they had done then for Netaji and the mystery behind him,” said Majumdar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:24 PM IST