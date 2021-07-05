TMC MPs meet President Ram Nath Kovind, demands removal of Tushar Mehta as solicitor general

Kolkata: Demanding removal of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, a two-member team of Trinamool Congress met President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on Monday.

The team consisting of Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra urged the President to ‘investigate’ Mehta’s conduct and also that Mehta should resign for his alleged ‘anti-country act’.

Notably, on July 1 after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s MLA Suvendu Adhikari had visited Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s residence.

Ever since then ruling Trinamool Congress had been extremely vocal against the Solicitor General as he is fighting the Narada bribery and Saradha chit fund cases where Suvendu is one of the accused.

Talking to the media, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that they had met the President urging him to remove Mehta from his post.

“Mehta did an illegal and anti-country act for which he should resign. Tushar Mehta said that Suvendu came unannounced. But how can he meet an accused in the Narada and Saradha chit fund case when Mehta is fighting on behalf of CBI in these cases so we want immediate removal of Mehta from his post,” said Sukhendu.

Lok Sabha MP Mahua said that if Tushar Mehta doesn’t resign then he must be removed by the President.

“This incident took place on 1 July 2021, when Mr Adhikari after meeting the Home Minister Amit Shah at his Krishna Menon Marg residence, went immediately to the residence of the Solicitor General of India at No 10, Akbar Road. He left the learned Solicitor General’s official residence after around 30 minutes,” read the TMC’s letter submitted to the President.