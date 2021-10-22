TMC MP Sushmita Dev's car vandalised in Tripura

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev attacked in Tripura on Friday. Her car was vandalised and people accompanying her were also injured, as per a report by NDTV.

According to NDTV, Dev has alleged that the BJP was behind the attack. Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev was campaigning in a car for the 'Tripurar Jonno Trinamool' drive when her car was attacked. Apart from Sushmita Dev, some I-PAC employees, who were working on the TMC’s Tripura campaign, were also attacked.

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday launched a 12-day statewide programme -- 'Tripurar Jonno Trinamool (Trinamool for Tripura) -- to highlight the vision, schemes and messages of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Announcing the party's first mega event in Tripura, Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev and the state's steering committee convener Subal Bhowmik told the media that through the 'Tripurar Jonno Trinamool' programme, party leaders would reach out and interact with the people at the grassroots level across the state.

Dev said that covering eight districts, 58 blocks and 20 urban local bodies of Tripura, the party leaders would interact with the people and listen to their issues arising out of the 'miss-governance' of the BJP.

She said that during the outreach programme, three groups of leaders would inform the people what Trinamool would do for them if it comes to power in Tripura.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 02:55 PM IST